President Bashar Al-Assad
Interviews
speeches
National
International
Speeches in Arabic
They Said About The President
Domestic
News And Analysis
Pictures
Golan
Golan
About Us
الجولان بين مطرقة الاحتلال و سندان التلوث
Home
>
President Bashar Al-Assad
>
Interviews
Interviews
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
President Hafez Al-Assad
Interviews
Speeches
Words
Pictures
Web
Site
hafez al assad speech
No Iframes
Mrs. Asma Al-Assad
News
Excerpts from Mrs. Al-Assad Statements
CV
Pictures